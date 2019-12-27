HP first state with LPG connection in all households: Jairam Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday congratulated the people of the state over Himachal Pradesh becoming the first state in the country to provide LPG connection to every household.

"I congratulate the people of this state for becoming the first state in the country to provide LPG connection to every household," Thakur told ANI after addressing a rally at the Ridge Maidan area.

He also lauded the people for the state coming on the top in 'good governance' charts among other hilly states of the country. He expressed satisfaction at achieving the feats in the first two years of his term.

(ANI)