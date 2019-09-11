HP government signs 92 MoUs for Rs 2,112 cr investment

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed as many as 92 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to attract investment worth Rs 2,112 crore at the mini-conclave of proposed global investors' meet held at Manali in Kullu district.

"The state government signed 92 MoUs to attract investment worth Rs 2,112 crore. Out of these 92 MoUs, 63 were for the tourism sector," said an official statement.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, several ministers, senior government officials and entrepreneurs from different states across the country participated in the meet.

"The state government has adopted a holistic approach to attract investment and it was now ranked top amongst fast mover's category in ease of doing reforms," the statement quoted Chief Minister Thakur, as saying.

He said that the state's 'Single Window Monitoring and Clearance Authority' reflects a strong commitment to ensuring efficiency, transparency, timeliness, and accountability in providing services to investors.

"The Chief Minister said that the state government has conducted three international roadshows in Germany, the Netherlands, and UAE and six domestic roadshows in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh where positive responses were received," it said.

He added that till date as many as total 419 MoUs have been signed for different sectors with an investment of Rs 41,000 crore.

Talking about the environment, Thakur said that his government is committed to making sustainable tourism as one of the prime engines of growth in the state by establishing it as a leading global sustainable tourism destination.

He added that the state offers various incentives to the entrepreneurs such as pollution-free environment, investor-friendly policies, responsive and accountable administration.

Forest Minister Govind Thakur said that the Global Investors' Meet was conceived under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Thakur to attract investment of over Rs 85,000 crore in the state. (ANI)

