HP Governor cancels appointments after power minister tests COVID positive

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has cancelled all engagements, days after administering oath to Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who tested COVID positive on Thursday.

All engagements and appointment of Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya have been cancelled, the Raj Bhawan said on Friday.

Chaudhary took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"When my personal assistant Sonu Chaudhary came to be COVID-19 positive, I got the test done and the report came positive. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate yourself and get yourself checked. Thank you," the Power Minister said in a tweet.

He was among the three BJP MLAs who took oath as state ministers in Shimla on July 30. (ANI)

