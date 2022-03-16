HP govt to start batch-wise recruitment for JBT posts

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh (HP) government would soon start batch-wise recruitment of vacant posts in educational institutions to ensure ample employment opportunities to the trained Junior Basic Training (JBT) youth of the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday, while addressing the delegation of Himachal Pradesh Shikshak Mahasangh in the Vidhan Sabha complex made the announcement.

The chief minister said that the education department was probably the largest department employing the maximum number of employees in the state.

Thakur said the state government has made several announcements in the budget for the year 2022-23 to facilitate every category of teachers. It has been announced that the designation of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified and eligible Shastri and language teachers would be changed to Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) (Sanskrit) and TGT (Hindi).

Similarly, lecturer (School Cadre) and lecturer (School New) would be designated as Lecturer (School), he added.

Thakur said that it has also been announced in the budget for the next financial year that a one-time option for promotion as Headmaster would be given to promoted lecturers from TGTs. He said that a provision of Rs 8,412 crore has been made for the education sector during the year 2022-23.

"All genuine demands of the teachers would be considered sympathetically. Despite the pandemic, the salary of employees was not delayed even by a single day," Thakur added.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and other office bearers of the Mahasangh were also present on the occasion. (ANI)