HP govt transfers 20 administrative service officials

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday transferred seven IAS and 13 state administrative service officials.

The personnel department transferred the IAS officers on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board.

The officers are Ravinder Nath Batta, Akshay Sood, Balbir Singh Badalia, Kadam Sandeep Vasant, Rakhil Kahlon, Ashwini Kumar Chaudhary and Amit Kumar, an official release said.

The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service officers who have been shifted are Neeraj Kumar, Manmohan Sharma, Ashwani Raj Shah, Satish Kumar, Virender Sharma, Ashwani Kumar, Sandeep Sood, Charanji Lal, Vishal Sharma, Rahul Chauhan, Raman Gharsanghi, Shiv Mohan Singh Saini and Sant Ram. (ANI)

