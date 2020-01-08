HP: Heavy snowfall in Manali affects traffic movement

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): In the wake of heavy snowfall transport services were affected here on Wednesday.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kullu in a statement said, "Due to heavy snowfall here today the transport services have been stopped. The vehicles are not allowed to go beyond the green tax barrier in Manali."

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed all the Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers to ensure that all essential services are restored in the areas affected due to snowfall at the earliest.

In a statement, the chief minister directed the Public Works Department to ensure that all major roads closed due to snow are re-opened immediately so that the people do not face inconvenience.

He further said that preference must be given to clear those roads which are essential for services such as hospitals.

"Chief Minister also directed the officers of State Electricity Board to ensure restoration of power supply at the earliest. He said Irrigation and Public Health authorities must take steps to ensure uninterrupted water supply," the statement said.

He added that all the Deputy Commissioners must issue advisory for tourists and the general public to drive carefully on snow-covered roads.

Chief Minister appealed to the public to be more alert and be precautious during snowfall and cooperate with the Government and administration.

Earlier in the day, Shimla district police rescued ten tourists stranded on NH-5 due snowfall near Chharabra village. (ANI)

