HP: Lahaul and Spiti gets fresh snowfall

Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): With the onset of the winter season, Baralacha La mountainous pass here received fresh snowfall on Sunday.

The roads and mountains were seen covered in thick snow.

The Baralancha La is a high mountain pass in Zanskar range, connecting Lahaul district in Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir, situated along the Leh-Manali Highway

Snowfall is one of the major attractions for the tourists coming to the state. (ANI)

