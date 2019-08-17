HP: Landslide cripples road connectivity in Sainj valley

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The incessant rainfall in the state has crippled the road connectivity to around a dozen of villages in the Sainj and Shenshar village valley of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The maintenance work is underway to restore the connectivity to these villages as commuter are facing a lot of trouble.

Adding to the woes, the state will be receiving more rainfall as the Indian Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in the upcoming days.

"A constructive interaction between the monsoon low and the current Western Disturbance is likely to cause widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Himachal Pradesh mainly during August 17-18," predicts the IMD. (ANI)

