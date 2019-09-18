HP: Law students' strike over fee hike enters day two

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The protest by students of National Law University (NLU) over the exponential rise in college fee has entered day two here.

At least 400 students took part in the protest.

"We are demanding cut in the exorbitant fee hike - of Rs 2.5 lakh annually - and also over non-availability of proper hostel facilities in the campus," said Rudresh Katoch, one of the protesting students.

Shrikrishna Chaudhary, another student present at the strike, said: "Despite charging Rs 2.5 lakh yearly, the HPNLU does not have its own hostel for students in the campus and have hired accommodation in unsafe places. The food is unhygienic and there is a shortage of power."

Students have decided to continue the strike until their demands are met. (ANI)

