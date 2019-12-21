Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): The Kullu district police on Friday arrested a man seized 4 kg of cannabis from his possession.
The accused was identified as Milap Chand (39), who is a resident of Kullu.
Gaurav Singh, SP, Kullu, said: "During a blockade, we recovered 4 kg of 'charas' from the possession of the accused."
A case under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances has been registered against the accused. (ANI)
HP: Man arrested with 4kg Cannabis in Kullu
ANI | Updated: Dec 21, 2019 09:04 IST
