HP: Man arrested with 4kg Cannabis in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): The Kullu district police on Friday arrested a man seized 4 kg of cannabis from his possession.

The accused was identified as Milap Chand (39), who is a resident of Kullu.

Gaurav Singh, SP, Kullu, said: "During a blockade, we recovered 4 kg of 'charas' from the possession of the accused."

A case under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

