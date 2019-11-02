HP: Man held with 914 grams of cannabis in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A man was arrested and 914 grams of cannabis was seized from his possession at By-Pass Road Manali on Saturday, according to a statement issued by Kullu District Police.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Thakur, 21, a native of Kullu. He was arrested during patrolling in the area by police.

A case has been against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (ANI)

