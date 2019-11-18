HP: Man on honeymoon dies during paragliding in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, a 27-year-old tourist, who was on a honeymoon trip, allegedly died after falling during paragliding in Dobhi area here on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the man has been identified as Aravind, a resident of Amingikarai area in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. Arvind had gotten married to one Priti on November 10 and had come to Kullu for their honeymoon trip.

The pilot accompanying him also sustained injuries and has been admitted to hospital.

The couple reportedly booked for paragliding from counter number 369 and went to the paragliding site. Arvind took off from the site with pilot Haru Ram. However, Arvind accidentally fell down and died on the spot.

"The body has been brought for postmortem at a hospital in Kullu and will be handed over to the family. The matter is being investigated. And as soon as the pilot gets discharged from the hospital his statement will be recorded and action will be taken," state Sports Minister Govind Singh Thakur told ANI.

He also said that Himachal Pradesh cabinet has decided to set up norms for adventure sports in the state.

A case has been registered and police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

