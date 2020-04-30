HP Milkfed reports 66 pc rise in milk collection during lockdown

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): In the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, the dairy business in the state is showing growth as Milkfed has reported a 66 per cent rise in milk collection.

"The HP Milkfed has given support to the dairy farmers in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier the dairy farmers had to go to every home to sell their produce. The Milkfed is now collecting milk from every farmer by reaching out to them," Nihal Chand, Chairman of HP Milkfed said.

"Earlier, 60,000 litres of milk used to be collected from Himachal Pradesh. Now, it has risen by around 66 percent to 1 lakh litres," he added.

He further said that now the demand for milk-based products like Paneer and Ghee has also risen in the market. (ANI)

