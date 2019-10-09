HP: Nadda reviews AIIMS construction work in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, BJP working President JP Nadda assured the people of Bilaspur that AIIMS Hospital and medical college would come up soon here.

Nadda along with MLAs including Subhash Thakur, Rajinder Garg, and others reviewed the progress of AIIMS here.

"On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, I would like to assure people that AIIMS hospital will soon come up here. We discussed to quality and progress work of the AIIMS hospital which will be set up here. I am satisfied with the progress of the work that is being carried out to set up the hospital. The Outpatient Department (OPD) block is almost ready and even the finishing work of PG hostel building is underway. The structure of the administrative block is also ready," Nadda said.

"The lanter work is carried out in every ten days. The completion target is 2022 but I believe the hospital would set up here by 2021. We have started the recruitment process as well, advertisements are also being put up. The medical equipment and machines will be brought here by the end of this year. By 2020 the medical college will also be set up here," he added.

Nadda further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to set up AIIMS hospital in Bilaspur would be completed before time. Chief Minister has also provided sanctions for water and electricity supply of the hospital. (ANI)

