HP: Police arrest 3 people in connection with alleged shooting of a Home Guard

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The police on Friday night arrested three persons in connection with the alleged assault and shooting of a Home Guard in Manali on December 12.

The victim, Naresh Kumar, was on patrolling duty with his colleague Tikhu Ram in Model Town area at midnight, when they came across four people, one of whom was known to Kumar. After asking their whereabouts, a heated argument ensued between them, following which Kumar was assaulted by the men.

One of them allegedly took out a country-made pistol and fired at Kumar.

Kumar was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctor declared his condition stable.

Three of the accused, identified as Sandeep (33), Aakash (19) and Karna (22) were arrested on Thursday.

The main accused, Shubham Panwar (23), who allegedly shot Kumar, was arrested yesterday night from Aleo, where he was hiding in the place of his friends.

His friends, who allegedly hid him and misinformed the police about his whereabouts, were identified as Vikash Kumar (26) and Priti (24), and were arrested for harboring an offender.

The weapon used in the assault was recovered by the police.

A case has been registered under the Sections of 353, 332, 307, 212 and 34 of IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act against the accused. (ANI)

