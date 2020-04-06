HP Police register FIRs against 4 persons involved in Jamaat event

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police have registered FIRs against four persons, who were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event, recently hosted in Delhi.

The FIRs were registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act in Nerwa area of Shimla.

Three out of the four persons attended Markaz at Delhi's Nizamuddin area on March 9 and the fourth person attended it on March 18.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease. There are 3,666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far, with 690 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi with 571 and 503 cases, respectively. (ANI)

