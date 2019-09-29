Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Three people sustained injuries after a bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday.
Speaking to media persons, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurudev Chand Sharma, said, "Three people were injured after a bus carrying 23 passengers overturned in Thalout on National Highway-3 in Mandi district."
No causalities have been reported in the incident, so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
HP: Three injured as bus overturns in Mandi district
ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:36 IST
