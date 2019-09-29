HP: Tibetans in-exile organise special prayer service for Guru Padmasambhava, Dalai Lama

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Tibetans in-exile organised a special prayer service for Guru Padmasambhava and for the long life of the Dalai Lama, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

The five-day prayer commenced on September 24 and concluded on September 28. The event was organised by the Department of Security of Tibetan government-in-exile.

"We organised very big and special prayer for Guru Padmasambhava and it's an annual event. People of Dharamshala, all Tibetans and especially the department of security has organised this five-day prayer ceremony here. We are praying for the world peace for the benefit of all human beings and above all for the long life of his holiness the Dalai Lama", said Tseten Dawa, a Tibetan volunteer.

Thousands of Tibetans including monks, nuns and other followers gather at the main Buddhist temple Tsuglagkhang in Mcleodganj Dharamshala to take part in the prayer service.

"We are celebrating the five-day pooja for Guru Rinpoche Padmasambhava. It's an annual prayer organized by the Tibetan army. We are praying for Padmasambhava and also for the long life of the Dalai Lama," Valerie Fesselet, a French follower. (ANI)

