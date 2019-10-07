HP: Traffic movement affected on Manali-leh highway after snowfall

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The traffic movement on Monday was affected on Manali-Leh Highway between Rani Nallah and Rohtang Pass after the area witnessed snowfall in the area today.

The higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts have received snowfall. All routine buses on Keylong-Manali route have been stopped.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall during 24 hours. (ANI)

