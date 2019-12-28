HP: Two Nepalese women arrested, over 15 kg of cannabis seized

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): The Manikaran police on Saturday arrested two Nepalese women and seized over 15 kg of charas (cannabis) from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Shreya Thapa (26) and Vishnu Kala (32).

Speaking to the media, Gaurav Singh, Sp, Kullu: "The Manikaran police received secret information yesterday, which stated that two Nepalese women were bringing cannabis from Nepal to Kasol, following which these women were kept under police surveillance. They boarded a taxi and were on the way to Manikaran, when they were nabbed at a police blockade."

He further stated that the police recovered nearly 15 kg 402 g of cannabis, which was hidden inside the clothes of the accused.

"The cannabis from Nepal is considered to be of a very good quality, which is why it is sold here in the hopes of earning a greater profit. All forward and backward links are being analyzed in this case and further investigation in the case is underway," said Singh.

A case under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused.

The women will be produced in the court today. (ANI)

