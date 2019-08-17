HP: Two people get stuck in Beas river, later rescued

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Two people on Saturday got stuck in the flooded Beas river near Manali in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

The incident took place when they were working in Patlikulh area of Kullu district between a local rivulet and Beas river. They were rescued by the local teams of District Disaster Authority, police and Fire Brigade.

"People are requested not to go near the rivers and drains, and also to avoid travelling beyond Manali towards Lahaul as traffic has been stopped at Manali as a preventive measure," said Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Richa Varma. (ANI)