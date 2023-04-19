HP varsity convocation: Conduct research on climate change effects in Himalayan region, says President Murmu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), [India], April 19(ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday called on educational institutions like Himachal Pradesh University to promote research on the impact of climate change in the Himalayan region.

President Murmu was addressing the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.

"The climate of Himachal Pradesh attracts people from across the world. This region of the Himalayas is rich in fauna and flora. But climate change is affecting the ecology of this region also," President Droupadi Murmu said.

"It is the need of hour to move forward together towards the goal of sustainable development while conserving the rich natural heritage of the state. Therefore, it is the duty of institutions like Himachal Pradesh University to promote research and innovation keeping in mind the needs of the local community and the ecological challenges of the region and contribute to eco-friendly development," she further said

Speaking about Himachal Pradesh University the President said," since its inception in 1970, Himachal Pradesh University has played a very important role in the field of higher education. The alumni of this University have left their mark in various fields including arts, medicine, judiciary, sports, social service, politics and administration."



The president also exhorted the graduating students to connect their individual goals to national goals. "While entering a new phase of life they should connect their individual goals with the national goals and contribute to the development of the country by marching forward in their chosen fields."

"it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform," she added.

The president also talked about the strides made by the Indian youth. "youth of our country are making a mark across the world with their talent. Many of them have established start-ups and set great examples of success. Innovation is the main element of these start-ups," The president said.

President Droupadi Murmu presented Gold Medals to 10 meritorious students including seven girls during the 26th Annual Convocation of Himachal Pradesh University.

In the Convocation, as many as 99 Students were given Ph. D. degrees including 59 females and 40 males and 111 Gold medals were presented to 34 males and 77 females.

The chancellor of the University and Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, and chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were among the dignitaries in the convocation ceremony. (ANI)

