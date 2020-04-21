HP's COVID-19 tally stands at 39

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): 39 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday said the Himachal Department of Health.

Out of the total tally, 23 are active COVID-19 cases, 11 patients have recovered while one has died and four have migrated.



India's count of positive coronavirus cases reached 18,985 after 1,329 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of the total cases, 15,122 are active cases, 3,259 have been cured and discharged and one has migrated. With 44 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll stands at 603. (ANI)

