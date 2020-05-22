Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Fourteen cases of COVID-19 were reported from Hamirpur district on Friday, taking the total count of cases in the State to 166.
Two more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamirpur district, while earlier in the day, 12 fresh cases of corona had been reported in Hamirpur, said District Magistrate Harikesh Meena. (ANI)
HP's Hamirpur district reports 14 new corona cases
ANI | Updated: May 22, 2020 20:59 IST
