HP's Hamirpur district reports 14 new corona cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Fourteen cases of COVID-19 were reported from Hamirpur district on Friday, taking the total count of cases in the State to 166.

Two more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamirpur district, while earlier in the day, 12 fresh cases of corona had been reported in Hamirpur, said District Magistrate Harikesh Meena. (ANI)

