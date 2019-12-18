HRD approves extension of reservation to OBC students for admission to Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalaya

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday approved the extension of reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBC) students for admission to Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalaya from Academic session 2020-21.

OBC students till now were deprived of a reservation of 27 percent in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Now they will be benefitted from the academic session 2020-21.

"In view of the comments of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the specific views of Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the applicability of provisions of CEI Act, 2006 to KVs and JNVs in so far as it relates to grant of reservation to OBC students for admission in these Vidyalayas, the ministry has approved the extension of the benefits of reservation to OBC students for admissions in JNVs and KVs," said sources HRD Ministry.

The admission guidelines may be accordingly modified by KVS and NVS for information of all concerned, as per the HRD. (ANI)