HRD minister chairs meeting of executive board of National Council for promotion of Sindhi language

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Executive Board of the National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language to discuss various issues concerning the council, particularly the promotion of Sindhi inside and outside the country.

An official statement said, during the meeting, a presentation of the activities of the NCPSL and a vision document relating to the activities to be carried out in the next five years was also explained to the minister.

"The HRD minister emphasised that the grants that are given to the NGOs for the promotion of Sindhi language should be utilised fully and advised the members to make random inspections of the NGOs to ensure that the grants issued are utilised in a transparent manner," the statement read.

As per the statement, the Union Minister also advised the members of the council to work together and chart out activities and see that the message reaches the general public that the government is committed to the promotion of Sindhi language.

The official statement also informed that the minister appreciated the growth in the number of students enrolled for the Sindhi language learning course from 4307 in 2018-19 to 9680 in 2019-20.

"The minister also inaugurated the song "Kulgeet" of the National Council for promotion of Sindhi language and released three books in Sindhi. The council also discussed the spread of the language through "Community Radio". The vision document and other agenda items were adopted," it further read. (ANI)

