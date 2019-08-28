Ramesh Pokhriyal launching integrated web portal for School Education ‘Shagun’ in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/PIB
Ramesh Pokhriyal launching integrated web portal for School Education ‘Shagun’ in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/PIB

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal launches integrated web portal for school education 'Shagun'

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:50 IST

Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched a web portal 'Shagun' to provide all-inclusive information on school education including the results of students through a single platform.
According to the officials, Shagun is a comprehensive initiative to improve the school education system by creating a junction for all online portals and websites relating to various activities of the Department of Education">School Education and Literacy in the government of India and all States and Union Territories.
"The word Shagun is coined from two different words- 'Shala' meaning Schools and 'Gunvatta' meaning quality and this online junction of different websites and portals into a single platform will enhance the accessibility of information relating to schools and will ensure a holistic approach to transform education sector," Pokhriyal said.
Adding that report cards of 15 lakh schools all over the country will be available on the portal, the minister said: "Websites of 1200 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 600 Navodaya Vidyalayas, 18000 other CBSE affiliated schools, 30 SCERTs, 19000 organisations affiliated with NTCE among others are integrated with Shagun."
He also added that the website provides a very robust feedback mechanism and it seeks to connect approximately 92 lakh teachers and 26 crore students across the country.
"Common people can directly give their feedback about schools which will further increase the public participation and will ensure accountability and transparency," he added.
He also announced setting up of the Integrated National Education">School Education Treasury (INSET) which envisages a fully integrated, instantly accessible and seamless information network for all parameters relating to the students, teachers, and schools in the country.
Sanjay Shamrao, Minister of the State for HRD, said: "The newly created platform will provide all school-related information at one place. This will help students, parents and other stakeholders in ensuring all-round development of the child. This platform will not only give information but people can also give their suggestions, which will help in the creation of a better system." (ANI)

