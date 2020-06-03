HRD Minister releases alternative academic calendar for classes XI, XII

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday released the alternative academic calendar for classes XI and XII.

"The calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learner, parents and teachers even while at home," Pokhriyal said according to an official release.

"However, it has taken into account the varying levels of access of students to different tools and platforms - Mobile, Radio, Television, SMS and various social media," he said.

The calendar has been developed by the NCERT under the guidance of the MHRD to engage students meaningfully, during their stay at home due to COVID-19, through educational activities with the help of their parents and teachers. (ANI)

