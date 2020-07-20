HRD Minister to launch 'Manodarpan' initiative tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will on Tuesday launch 'Manodarpan', an initiative under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, to provide psychosocial support to students for their mental health and well-being.

Minister of State for HRD, Secretaries of the Department of Higher Education and the School Education and Literacy, and senior officials of the ministry will also be present on the occasion.

"Through a video tweet, Pokhriyal informed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the HRD ministry felt the need to focus on continuing education on the academic front and the mental well-being of the students. He further informed that the ministry has, therefore, taken up an initiative, named, 'Manodarpan' covering a wide range of activities to provide psychosocial support to students for their mental health and well-being during the COVID outbreak and beyond," the ministry said in a statement.

"The 'Manodarpan' initiative has been included in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, as a part of strengthening human capital and increasing productivity and efficient reform and initiatives for the education sector," the ministry stated.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 11-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

The total cases in the country now stands at 1,118,043 while the death toll is 27,497.

The ministry said the total number of cases includes 390,459 active cases and 700,087 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

