HRD Ministry forms committee to inquire allegations against ex-Allahabad University VC

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday formed a three-member committee to inquire into the financial and administrative irregularities allegations levied against former Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Rattan Lal Hangloo.

The committee will be headed by University Grants Commission Chairman DP Singh and consist of the Central University of Gujarat Vice-Chancellor Rama Shankar Dubey and Prakash Mani Tripathi.

The HRD Ministry had accepted the resignation tendered by Hangloo after coming under the scanner for financial and administrative irregularities.

According to sources in the Ministry, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had taken a serious note of the alleged irregularities. Sources had said that the ministry was looking into the matter and will soon submit details pertaining to it to the HRD Minister.

After Hangloo stepped down from the post, Professor Karuna Shanker Mishra took over as acting vice-chancellor of the varsity on Thursday. (ANI)

