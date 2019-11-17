Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will start a special bus service on Sunday via Rohtang tunnel, from North Portal in Lahaul and Spiti district to South Portal in Kullu district near Manali.
Kullu is a famous tourist spot and snow is a major attraction for tourists in the city of Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Uttarakhand have witnessed heavy snowfall over the past a few days. (ANI)
HRTC starts special bus service via Rohtang tunnel
ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:08 IST
