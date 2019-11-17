HRTC starts special bus service via Rohtang tunnel

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will start a special bus service on Sunday via Rohtang tunnel, from North Portal in Lahaul and Spiti district to South Portal in Kullu district near Manali.

Kullu is a famous tourist spot and snow is a major attraction for tourists in the city of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Uttarakhand have witnessed heavy snowfall over the past a few days. (ANI)

