HS Phoolka condemns attack on Punjab cops, calls for trial to be completed in 10 days

Barnala (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI): Denouncing the attack on Punjab cops and others, allegedly by "Nihangs", senior advocate and prominent Sikh leader HS Phoolka on Sunday said that police need to file a chargesheet against the accused within two days and trial in the case should be completed in 10 days.

"Attack on them by Nihang Sikhs is condemnable, the strictest action should be taken and the way it is being seen in the video, a case of attempt to murder should be made out against culprits," said Phoolka in a statement.

"Police need to file chargesheet within two days and trial in the case should be completed in 10 days, as courts are also free nowadays. I am talking to the Punjab DGP regarding this," he said.

He stressed that the whole country is going through a difficult phase and the role of the health sector and police personnel is very important in this battle and they are on duty to serve the people day and night.

Earlier in the day, seven persons were arrested after a policeman's hand was chopped off and few others were injured when a group of Nihangs (an armed order of the Sikh community) attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday, police said. The officer is currently undergoing surgery at PGI Chandigarh.

The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state due to the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

