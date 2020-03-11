HSCFDC disburses over Rs 2,367 lakh among beneficiaries in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (HSCFDC) has provided financial assistance of over Rs 2367.17 lakh including Rs 184.32 lakh as subsidy among 3000 beneficiaries under various schemes during the current financial year up to February 2020.

While stating this here on Wednesday, a spokesman of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department said that members belonging to the Scheduled Castes were being provided loans under various categories so as to enable them to set up their ventures and make them self-employable.

These categories included agriculture and allied, industrial, trade and business, professional and self-employment sectors. Financial assistance under schemes assisted by National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) was also being provided to them.

He said that under agriculture and allied sector, over Rs 937.03 lakh loans for dairy, poultry, piggery farming, sheep rearing, and canal cart or mule cart were disbursed among 1673 beneficiaries, out of which Rs 848.12 lakh had been released as a bank loan, over Rs 88.35 lakh as subsidy and Rs 56,000 as margin money.

He said that Rs 25.90 lakh had been provided among 35 beneficiaries under industrial sector scheme, out of which, Rs 19.84 lakhs had been released as a bank loan, over Rs 3.47 lakh as subsidy and Rs 2.59 lakh as margin money.

Over Rs 763.44 lakh among 1019 beneficiaries under trade and business sector, out of which, Rs 599.75 lakh had been released as a bank loan, over Rs 87.62 lakh as subsidy and Rs 76.07 lakh as margin money.

Similarly, under professional and self-employment schemes, an amount of Rs 1.40 lakh was provided to a beneficiary for e-rickshaws, out of which Rs 1.23 lakh had been released as a bank loan, over Rs 3,000 as subsidy and Rs 14,000 as margin money. (ANI)