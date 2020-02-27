Hubli Bar Association withdraws resolution against representing Kashmiri students booked for sedition

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Hubli Bar Association on Thursday withdrew its resolution against representing three Kashmiri students, who were booked for sedition, and said that advocates who wish to appear for them can approach Dharwad Principal District Court to file bail plea.

The three students -- Basit Ashik Sophi (19), Talib Majid (19) and Amir Mohiuddin (23) -- were sent to police custody till February 28 after a court hearing on February 25.

The students from Jammu and Kashmir were booked under sedition charges for raising pro-Pakistan slogan in a video shared on social media.

The three were last week transferred to Belgaum Hindalga jail from Hubli sub-jail and the case, registered in Gokul Road police station, was also transferred to the rural police station because the video was recorded in the college hostel room, which is in its jurisdiction.

The Kashmiri students were in judicial custody since February 17 following their arrest for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of the same on social media on the night of February 16. (ANI)

