Hubli to implement use of Kannada language for commercial establishments

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation will implement the use of Kannada language in the signboards of commercial establishments, Commissioner Suresh Itna said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the commissioner said, "In 2018 a government order was passed that all shops and establishments should compulsorily exhibit their signboards in Kannada. In the coming days, we will try to implement this by giving individual notices to them."

"We have already tried to spread the message through different mediums like newspapers but now we will try to provide individual notices," he added. (ANI)

