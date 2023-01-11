"Huge achievement": Anurag Thakur congratulates 'RRR' team on Golden Globe Awards for 'Naatu Naatu' song

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 11 (ANI): Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday congratulates 'RRR' team on winning Golden Globe Awards for 'Naatu Naatu' song.

According to the Union Minister, 'RRR' entertained not just the Indian audiences but also the world which is a huge achievement.

"The manner in which RRR has received the honour, I congratulate them on behalf of entire India. The film not only entertained India, but it is also a huge achievement to do this globally" said Anurag Thakur while speaking to ANI.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' bagged the best original song trophy for its song 'Naatu Naatu' at the 2023 Golden Globes2023 Golden Globes.

The song has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj.

'Naatu Naatu' was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where The Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

'RRR' received two nominations at the prestigious award ceremony under Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'.

This was Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', which was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously early this year. The film received a huge response in several countries, including the US and Japan. (ANI)