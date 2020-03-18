Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered from Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): After getting a tip-off, police and the army launched a joint operation here in which a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The search operations were conducted at Leopani Nala and Ultapani Nala along the India-Bhutan border yesterday, Assam police said.

The operations were launched around 6:30 pm yesterday.

The recovered arms include two AK-56, one M 79 grenade launcher, one .22 rifle, 11 country-made rifles, one .22 pistol, two 7.65 mm pistol, one 9 mm pistol, three country-made pistols, 11 magazines of AK-56, two magazines of M-16, one magazine of .22 rifle, two magazines of .22 pistol, 10 magazines of 9 mm pistol, six magazines of 7.65 mm and four magazines of country-made pistols.

The team also seized 19 live ammunition of 7.62 mm, 21 live ammunition of AK-56, 88 ammunition of 5.56 mm, 41 ammunition of 9 mm, 34 ammunition of 7.65 mm, two ammunition of .22 mm, seven fired cases, 11 ammunition of country-made pistol and two country-made grenades.

In addition, one satellite phone, ten .36 grenades, six Chinese grenades, two country-made grenades, eight fuse grenades, 34 electric detonators, two detonators No.27 and two grenades for M-79 were also recovered from the spot.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

