Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered from Naxals in Odisha

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, a huge quantity of arms, ammunition, equipment and other articles were seized from Naxals on Thursday here in a joint operation by various security organisations, informed Odisha Police.

In a press statement, Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, said: "In January, extensive counter - LWE operations were launched in this Swabhiman Anchal (cut-off area) of Malkangiri district by Odisha Police. The teams from Odisha Police, BSF, CoBRA, and Andhra Police participated in the joint operation. This operation provided security coverage for road construction in the cut off areas which was opposed by the Maoists. Connectivity in the area brings development which in turn changes the perception of the people of the area towards mainstreaming with the society."

According to police, the recovered items include 1 INSAS Light Machine Gun(LMG), 3 INSAS rifles, 3 Carbine Sten gun,1 SLR rifle, 1 .303 rifle,1 Pistol, 202 rounds of 5.56 mm Ammunition, 59 rounds of 7.62 Ammunition, 42 rounds of 9 mm Ammunition, 4 LMG magazine, 8 INSAS magazine, 2 SLR magazine, 6 Carbine magazines, 1 .303 magazine, 2 VHF set cum scanner, 1 Optical sight, 1 Tiffin bomb along with explosive, 100 gm Gun powder explosive, 5 bundles of Cordex wire, 1 bundle of Flexi wire, 4 Magazine pouch and 1 Flashlight among others.

The operation also witnessed an exchange of fire between the security forces and Naxals. Several documents and electronic devices were also recovered from the Naxals.

Rishikesh Khilari, SP, Malkangiri, said: "We suspect that the cache of arms is hidden by the Naxals of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (ABSZC). In the wake of recovery, police have intensified the search operation in the region." (ANI)

