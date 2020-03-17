Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Assam

Badagaon (Assam) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Udalguri police and Indian Army have recovered a huge cache of ammunition and explosives in the forest area in Assam's Badagaon.

The Udalguri police and Army recovered one AK-56 rifle, 12 live rounds ammunition among others in the forest area in Assam's Badagaon, the Assam police statement said.

Acting on the information, Udalguri Police and Army launched the search operation.

"During the search operation, one AK-56 rifle with magazine and 12 live rounds ammunition, one rocket launcher with five live rockets were recovered. Including this, detonators with wires were also recovered," read an official statement of Assam Police.

Police said these were found in a jungle buried in the sand.

Further the investigation is underway. (ANI)

