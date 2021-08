Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): In a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, a large cache of arms and ammunition was seized from a decade-old natural crevasse in the Sarola forest of Doda district on Friday.



According to the Indian Army, the cache included one Chinese pistol, one 12 Bore Rifle, two country-made hand-guns, five Chinese grenades and explosives.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)