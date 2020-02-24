Huge crowd queues outside Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad gears up for Trump's welcome

Ahmedabad [Gujarat], Feb 24 (ANI): Just a few hours are left for the arrival of US President Donald Trump for his first maiden trip to India while holding office and Ahmedabad has left no stone unturned in tuning up the show.

Since the early Monday morning, Gujaratis, as well as Indian Americans, have started queuing up outside the Motera Stadium where the visiting dignitary is scheduled to address during the 'Namaste trump' mega event, hand in hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The programme is based on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' event that was addressed by the two leaders in Houston last year in Septmeber.

A man was spotted with his entire body painted with the national flags of India and the United States along with a message on a placard displaying 'Ye Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge.' Named Arun Hariyani, the man became a major attraction outside the Stadium. Locals and passerbys were also seen clicking selfies with him.

School students in NCC uniform were seen entering the Motera Stadium to prepare in full swing ahead of the US President's visit.

Some people were also seen performing Garba outside the Stadium while others stood with faces painted in tricolors displaying the friendship between the two countries.

Security has been tightened outside the Stadium and the entire route from where the convoy of Trump and Modi is scheduled to pass.

Barricades have also been put up. Cumulatively, a total of 108 senior police officers, including 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police besides thousands of junior officers and jawans are part of the security arrangements during Trump's visit to the city.

A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside the Motera Stadium. Every spot has at least three staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event.

The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad for a two-day India visit later today. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Prime Minister has also reached Ahmedabad. (ANI)

