Huge crowd seen at Mumbai's Dadar vegetable market amid COVID-19 spike

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a massive crowd was seen at the Dadar vegetable market in Mumbai on Monday morning.



The people in the market were seen flouting social distancing norms and many were seen without a proper mask.

Mumbai reported 11,163 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Sunday. In order to control the new infections, the State government has imposed Section 144 of CrPC between 7 am and 8 pm, banning the gathering of more than five people at a place.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 57,074 new COVID-19 cases, 27,508 recoveries, 222 deaths on Sunday, as per the State Health Department. The total active cases in the state rose to 30,10,597. The death toll mounted to 55,878 including the new deaths. (ANI)

