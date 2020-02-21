Huge decline in footfall from China at Sadhguru's Mahashivratri event

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, a huge decline in footfall of Chinese devotees is witnessed this year at the Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore for the grand Mahashivratri event.

Every year, people from across the world, especially China participate in this mega event and enjoy various programmes being organised here.



Xiuhang, one of the Chinese tourists who have been in India for a while, express sadness over the outbreak of the deadly disease in his country.

"Every year Chinese people come here for Mahashivratri. People wanted to come this year also but coronavirus has spoiled all plans. We enjoy doing meditation here as it gives us mental relief. I really feel sorry for my countrymen as they are facing a difficult situation," said Xiuhang.

"I heard from my parents that things are getting better I wish Sadhguru should speak on Coronavirus," he said.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world. The death toll from the deadly disease outbreak in the province has risen to 2,114, health officials reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, speaking about the 5-day event which started from February 18, one of the members of Isha Yoga Centre, said: "The idea behind celebrating Mahashivratri is that on this night there is a natural upsurge of energy. It is conducive to not lie in horizontal positions. The whole concept of 'Jagran' (musical prayers), along with all festivities, we celebrate Mahashivratri in a joyful way."

"This is the 25th year we are celebrating at Isha. There will be several musical performances by professionals from around the world as well as students," he said.



The main highlight of this year Mahashivratri event will be performances by ''Kabir Cafe,'' a band named after famous poet Kabir (ANI)

