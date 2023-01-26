हिंदी खबर
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)
Huge fire breaks out at car showroom in Gujarat's Surat

ANI | Updated: Jan 26, 2023 21:56 IST


Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a car showroom in Gujarat's Surat on Thursday. Soon after getting information about the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

So far, there have been no reports of any fatalities in the fire.
The cause of the fire was not yet ascertained. Further details awaited. (ANI)

