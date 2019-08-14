Representative Image
Representative Image

Huge increase in papers cost, printing of confidential material, transportation behind fee hike: CBSE

By Joymala Bagchi (ANI) | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): After drawing flak from different sections over examination fee hike, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday cited a huge increase in papers cost, printing of confidential material, transportation, storage and other logistics among other reasons which prompted the board to increase the fees.
The board examination fees for Class 10 and 12 increased by up to Rs 1,200 after a gap of five years is applied pan India and abroad.
CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, "The fee hike is required for self-sustenance and to maintain CV quality in examination, evaluation and overcome the financial deficit."
The board said that board the reasons for the fee hike is 100 per cent deployment of Observers (5000 new) and Deputy Centre Superintendents (5000 new).
CBSE Also the board said that it will neutralise the deficit after competitive exams are now being conducted by the newly created National Testing Agency (NTA).
Although fees for the general category have been hiked from however visually impaired students will be charged no fees.
With an increased fee, the board said it will be "no profit no loss" for them.
The CBSE had recently doubled the fee of Class X and XII Board examinations from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500.
According to the education board, SC/ST students in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50 earlier. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:57 IST

