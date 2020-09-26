Huge infrastructure build-up helped India to record high COVID-19 recovery rate: Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that huge infrastructure build-up to counter the COVID -19 situation helped India in recording a high recovery rate and a low death rate.

"Huge infrastructure build-up including dedicated COVID hospitals and quarantine centres, the supply of PPEs and medical equipment helped India in recording recovery rate of 82 per cent and death rate of less than 1.6 per cent. We aim to bring this under 1 per cent soon," the Union Health Minister said at the 65th AIIMS Foundation Day.

Inaugurating the 65th Foundation Day celebrations of AIIMS, the health minister expressed his gratitude for the institution's huge contribution during the COVID pandemic.

"More than five million patients have been infected with coronavirus but the healthcare system of India has shown great efficiency in not only providing diagnostic and management facilities but also keeping the mortality at minimum and recovery at maximum," Dr Vardhan said.

"I appreciate that in the last six months, AIIMS has taken a huge responsibility of providing care to patients suffering from COVID-19, for innovating in areas of research, guiding colleagues across the country, and developing new methods of teaching and communication," he added.



On India's fight against COVID-19, Vardhan said, "India's continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy followed by all states and UTs. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched nearly 15 lakh milestone on Friday with more than 1,800 testing labs spread across the country."

"I have confidence in the scientific developments taking place in the field of treatment and vaccines for COVID-19 and soon India will achieve more success in our fight against COVID-19," he added.

The Union Health Minister also released the Research Section Manual and inaugurated an exhibition themed 'AIIMS in COVID Times' that highlights the contribution of AIIMS, to deal with the public health emergency.

All the departments displayed exhibits on different topics including COVID-19 testing and evaluation, the procedure for collection of samples and laboratory performance, COVID task force, extensive training of manpower, COVID appropriate behaviour, etc.

Minister of State (Health) Ashwini Kumar Choubey praised the medical community for their endless and selfless efforts during COVID times. "Over the years, AIIMS has students from the USA, UK, Australia, Germany, etc and the government is making efforts to spread the services of AIIMS to every nook and corner of the country." (ANI)

