Huge narco seizure along IB in J-K's Samba exposes evil designs of Pakistani smugglers: BSF

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 6 (ANI): The huge narco seizure by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the International Border on Sunday has once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistani smugglers and made a big dent in their nefarious activities," Inspector general (IG) BSF Jammu D K Boora said.

Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday gunned down three Pakistani smugglers and foiled a major narcotics smuggling attempt and recovered 36 kg heroin worth crores of rupees along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

He said, "A total of 79 kgs of heroin has been seized in a year's time by Jammu troops besides apprehending 4 intruders and killing 9 including this."

"This huge narco seizure on International Border has once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistani smugglers and made a big dent in their nefarious activities," he said.

The BSF was on alert all the time and after the passing of peaceful Republic day, BSF did not reduce its alertness and continued to intensify its Border Domination, he added.

According to the BSF Press release, in the early of Sunday, the BSF troops who were on alert neutralised three Pakistani smugglers who were trying to smuggle Narcotics through the Samba border and thwarted a big smuggling attempt.

Despite the prevailing chilly and foggy weather, the BSF troops were on high alert and noticed some suspicious movement, the release said.



As per the release, these people were coming from the Pakistan side, crossed the international border (IB) and were trying to smuggle the Narcotics through the border fencing with a plastic pipe.

The alert BSF troops fired and neutralized three Pakistani smugglers and recovered 36 Packets approx 36 Kgs of Narcotics likely to be Heroin, 1 Pistol 9mm (Petro Baretta -Made in Italy), 1 Magazine, 9 Rounds of 9mm, 9,820- Rupees Pak Currency Notes, 1 Knife, 1 Plastic Hume Pipe and one Bottle Cough Syrup (Made in Pakistan), the press statement said. (ANI)











