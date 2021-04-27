Huge rush for Covid vaccine registration at primary healthcare centre in AP's Veeravalli

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Amid fears of the second wave of COVID-19 intensifying, a large number of people gathered on Monday at a primary healthcare centre (PHC) at Veeravalli village, Bapulapadu Mandal of Krishna district.



The rush was heavy since the commencement of the registration process to get vaccines. The registration started at 9 am.



Two counters were set up at the PHC where the vaccination drive is underway.



To contain the unprecedented spike in the COVID cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday imposed night curfew all over the state.

According to Union Health Ministry, Andhra Pradesh has an active COVID-19 case count of 89,732 as of 8 am on Monday to which 8,261 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since then and 4304 recoveries. A total of 9,36,143 recoveries have been reported. The death toll in the state touched 7,685 with 69 deaths since 8 am on Monday. ((ANI)

