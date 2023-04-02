"Huge sense in world that India is transforming...," says Jaishankar

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that there is a huge sense prevailing in the world that India is transforming, adding that time is also coming when education in India will also globalise and the new economic policy that Prime Minister Modi has put forward will take us in that direction.

"There is this huge sense in the world that this is actually a transforming India," the EAM said while interacting with the intellectuals in Dharwad, Karnataka on Sunday.

"When I speak about transforming India, it is not only that India is a country. Even within a country, some parts, some cities and some provinces are more well-known in the world than others. Probably, the most connected state of India is Karnataka. You are seeing it as a tech state, an education state. So when we look at the progress of India, all these things are happening," he further remarked.

Listing out big changes that would impact the world, the EAM said, "There is an enormous demography problem in the world. The developed countries have a demand, they do not have a target, and they do not have skills. So they are looking today for where there is education, talent, innovation, and creativity."

"I can see a kind of education revolution that is coming. India has globalised in many ways. A time is also coming when our education will also globalise and the new economic policy that Prime Minister Modi has put forward will take us in that direction," he added.

Stating that electronics today is actually the key issue in global competition, he said, "If you read about tension between US and China, a lot of it is about chips, the quality of chips, who will take the lead in what part."

Highlighting India's contribution to the world, the EAM said, "Covid has made health an enormous priority for the entire country. In the current budget, one of the big pushes we have made is how to rapidly increase nursing education. We see nursing as an area of great demand in India and abroad. "



"It is the rise of an old civilization, possibly the oldest civilization, and when a civilization rises once again as a major power in the world that has a very profound impact on the entire thinking of the international system," the EAM added.

"For a lot of developing countries, they had stalk pile of vaccine close to them, but no access. It took somebody like Narendra Modi, to actually think of the interests of the entire world. Even far away countries, the first vaccine they received was from us," he further remarked.

"A lot of people are impressed by things like operation GANGA or the Vande Bharat Mission where we brought back 70 lakh of our countrymen from abroad. We are the only country that brought back people on this scale," the EAM stated.

"I also ask myself what is the contribution of Karnataka to all of this and I think they should be very proud of the contribution because if you see today, Karnataka ranks No. 1 in ease of doing business, Karnataka ranks No. 1 in startups, Karnataka ranks No. 1 in Innovation Index, and Karnataka ranks No. 1 in the number of unicorns," he said.

Mentioning about India's Operation Dost to extend assistance to Turkey and Syria after devastating quakes and aftershocks in the region, Jaishankar said, "There was an earthquake in Turkey, and we were among the early countries to respond. There was a school in Turkey where our army had set up a hospital. If you hear what the Turkish people have to say about the assistance and relief that was provided. These are the moments that you really feel proud of what the change has happened in India."

The Indian Government sent tons of relief material to both Syria and Turkey in collaboration with the Indian Army as part of the Operation.

Under this, India sent relief materials to Turkey, a mobile hospital, and specialised search and rescue teams.250 Army personnel were also deployed in the worst-hit areas of Turkey and Syria. (ANI)

