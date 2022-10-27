HUL does not manufacture or sell dry shampoos in India, says company

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has issued a statement that the company doesn't manufacture or sell dry shampoos in India. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has replied to the ANI queries and said, "HUL doesn't manufacture or sell dry shampoos in India".

Unilever US and Canada voluntarily recalled select lot codes of dry shampoos produced prior to October 2021 out of abundant caution, after an internal investigation identified elevated levels of benzene.

"An independent health hazard evaluation concluded that levels of benzene detected do not pose a health risk. If consumers have any questions, they can visit www.UnileverRecall.com for more information," said a spokesperson of HUL.

Unilever Plc recalled popular brands of aerosol products like dry shampoo, and Dove after potentially elevated levels of Benzene were found. According to the company announced on October 18 and published by FDA on Oct 21, Unilever's recall pertains to products made prior to October 2021.



"Unilever United States today issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemme due to potentially elevated levels of benzene."

"Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. It can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans worldwide have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources," mentioned in the notice posted by FDA on the website

"Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Unilever US recalls these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall," it said.

Now, the retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves.

"The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves," it said. (ANI)

